David L. Martin 1944 - 2019
Springfield, IL—David L. Martin, 75, of Springfield, passed away at 7:53 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. John's Hospital.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. The visitation will begin with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m.
An additional visitation will be held from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Church with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies.
A private burial will be held at West Cemetery in Thayer at a later date.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to view the full obituary and to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 28 to July 29, 2019