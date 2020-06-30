Or Copy this URL to Share

Share David's life story with friends and family

Share David's life story with friends and family

David L. Thompson

Springfield, IL - David L. Thompson, 80, died at 4:50 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Virden, IL. Please see Thursday's SJ-R, for the full obituary. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home - Springfield. (217) 544-4646



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store