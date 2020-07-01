David L. Thompson 1940 - 2020
Virden, IL—David L. Thompson, 80, of Springfield, died at 4:50 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Virden, IL.
Dave was born March 27, 1940, in Springfield, the son of James C. and Grace I. Loss Thompson. He married Nancy A. Cleghorn on December 20, 1985; she preceded him in death in 2014.
Dave graduated from Lanphier High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Caterpillar until his retirement after 33 years of service. Dave was a member of Patriots Tour of Mattoon where he served as manager to raise funds for the Vietnam War Memorial, as well as VFW Post 10302 and the National Harley Owners Group (NHOG).
He was also preceded in death by his parents and sister, Claire L. Steinhour.
He is survived by his son, William (Kathryn Dorr) Thompson of Springfield; daughter, Tamara (Rodney) Miller of Auburn; five grandchildren, William Thompson, II, Cory Thompson, Kirstie Turner (Logan), Kelsey Miller (fiancé, Logan) and Tyler Miller; two great-grandchildren, Braden and Kasen Turner; and brother, Jack (Lois) Thompson of Loami.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time. You may choose to view the Funeral Mass via live stream at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/48558488
Private family burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 675 E. Linton Ave., Springfield, IL, 62703.
