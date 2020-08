Or Copy this URL to Share

Harvel, IL - David L. Williams, 58, died at 7:24 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his home. The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield. 217-544-7461



