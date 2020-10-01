David Lee Sawyer 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—David Lee Sawyer, 90, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center. He was born November 12, 1929 in Staunton, IL, the son of Roland Emmet Sawyer and Viola Blanche (Richardson) Sawyer, and they proceed him in death.
Surviving are three children, Vicki Lee Sawyer of Key West, FL, Charles Wayne (Sue) Sawyer of Springfield, David Lawrence (Diane) Sawyer of Sherman, five grandchildren: Pamela, Patrick, Jennifer (Chris), Jake and Haley (Andrew), three great-grandchildren: Jackson, Tillie and Emma, two brothers: Wayne (Nona) Sawyer of Waukon, IA and Roland Sawyer, Wheaton, IL and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Carl Sawyer and one sister, Lauretta Bruce.
David was a US Air Force veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a Financial Office Manager at Graham, O'Shea & Wisnosky. He enjoyed gardening, needlepoint, and playing BINGO. He was a longtime member of the American Legion.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
