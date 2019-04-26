|
|
David Lee Waide 1960 - 2019
Springfield, IL—David Lee Waide, 58, of Springfield, died at 11:05 pm, Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Springfield. He was born on September 18, 1960 in Springfield the son of Richard and Sharon (Vespa) Sedlak. He married Kathleen Heller on October 23, 1981 and she survives.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; one son, Zachary Waide of Springfield; one grandson, Connor Bowsher; mother, Sharon Sedlak of Springfield; one sister, Brenda (Larry) Patterson of Riverton; one uncle, Fred "Stuffy" Vespa of Springfield; one nephew, Mitchell Patterson and two cousins, Lori (Greg) Townsend and Mike (Julie) Vespa.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Waide.
David enjoyed fishing and four wheeling. He was a lifelong Oakland Raiders fan. He started as an apprentice under his father Richard and became a sign fabricator. He perfected his craft over a 40 plus year career.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019