David Leslie Pfeiffer 1936 - 2019
Loving Husband and Father
Dawson, IL—David L Pfeiffer of Dawson, IL passed 11/26/2019 peacefully at home.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Edna (Cartmel) Pfeiffer and much loved step-mother Ethyl (Jostes) Pfeiffer.
David is survived by his wife Pam (Smith) Pfeiffer, sisters Edna Pfeiffer of Waukesha, WI, Martha Walter of Des Moines, IA, his six children, Adam Pfeiffer (Kryss) of Somerset, KY, Ben Pfeiffer of Springfield, IL, Heather Cochran (Jeff) of Versailles, KY, Mindy Lowers (Robert) of Easton, IL, Teri Clark (Rick) of Port Orchard, WA and Tony Pfeiffer of Olympia, WA, several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his very dear and devoted friend Bruce Franklin of Riverton, IL.
David donated his body through MedCure. No services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019