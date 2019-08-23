|
David M. Reischauer 1952 - 2019
Virden, IL—David M. Reischauer of Virden, IL passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Heritage Health in Springfield, IL.
Dave was born June 2, 1952 in Springfield, IL, a son of Charles Daniel and Darlene Gail (Wrightsman) Reischauer. He was a member of the Virden Church of the Brethren and a 1970 graduate of Virden High School. Dave married Patricia A. "Pat" Miller January 29, 1982 in Virden, IL. He was a member of the Virden Lions Club, and Vintage Iron Riders motorcycle club. He was a city alderman, worked at Springfield Plastics, and owned and operated Yards by Reischauer.
Dave is survived by his wife Pat Reischauer of Virden, IL, father Charles Daniel "Dan" (Willa) Reischauer of Virden, IL, a sister Jill D. (Steve) Mortimer of Auburn, IL, a brother Dana S. (Audrey) Reischauer of Bloomington, IL, nieces Marcie (D.J.) Goldberg, Holly (Lance) Schinzler, Natalie (Ethan) Duewer, Kaley Reischauer, and nephews Christian Reischauer and Shawn Reischauer. Preceding in death was his mother Darlene Gail Reischauer.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home in Virden, IL, with funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Virden Church of the Brethren with Rev. Robert Funk officiating. Memorials may be made to the Virden Church of the Brethren or to the Virden Rescue Squad. Please visit www.calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com to leave a comment for the family.
