David Michael "Mike" Kelly
David Michael "Mike" Kelly 1942 - 2020
Williamsville, IL—David "Mike" Kelly, 78, of Williamsville, died at 12:43 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Mike was born March 20, 1942, in Springfield, the son of Jerome A. and Esther M. Saccenti Kelly. He married Margaret Higginbotham in Springfield on June 14, 1969.
Mike was in the first graduating class at Griffin High School in 1960 and he began his career as a linotype operator at Phillips Brothers. In the mid-1980s, he began working for the State of Illinois. Mike enjoyed bicycling, walking, reading, and working on cars. He also enjoyed sitting on his front porch and visiting with his neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mike is survived by his wife, Margaret Kelly of Williamsville; daughter, Denise (husband, Chuck) Slone of Normal; grandchildren, Caitlin Slone of Washington, DC and Brady (wife, Ali) Slone of SC; great-grandchildren, Jonah and Emersyn; siblings, Mary Pat Kelly of Springfield and Warren (Karen) Kelly of Taylorville; and many cousins.
A private graveside ceremony was held at Roselawn Memorial Park with Rev. Pam Mitcham officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Processing Center, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
