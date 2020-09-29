1/
David Miller
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Buffalo, IL—David Eugene Miller, 80, joined his friends in Heaven on Friday, September 25, 2020 from Lincoln Memorial Hospital. He died of complications of Parkinson's disease.
He married Elaine Graham, of Virden, in December 1985 at Buffalo United Methodist Church. He was self-employed as DM Enterprises.
David was born on September 30, 1939, in Washington, D.C. to Mary Catherine (Hays) Miller. He graduated from Tri-City High school in 1957 and Rankin Technical Institute of St. Louis, in 1962. David was on the Dawson Fire Protection District Board of Trustees as a Charter Member and a member of the Buffalo Hart Township Board of Trustees. He was also a member of Carlock Masonic Lodge 904, Master twice at Dawson 556, a 50 year member and District Deputy Grand Master; a member of the Legion of Honor, Dad Advisor, Chevalier, Flower City Eastern Star 152 and was Worth Patron twice with 50 year membership, a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Springfield, a 50 year member of Ansar Shrine and member of the Hospital Group.
He enjoyed flying and had his pilot's license and his own plane and was a member at Buffalo Hart Presbyterian Church.
David was preceded in death by his mother.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine and his brother, Donald G. (Bertha) Miller of Buffalo, as well as his Uncle, Gordon Miller of Springfield, and Godson, Zachary Kelley; one niece and nephew and several cousins.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4:00-6:00PM, with Masonic Rites beginning at 6:00, at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 200 South Church Street, in Mechanicsburg. Funeral with limited attendance will be at 10:00AM on Friday, October 2, at the funeral home with Reverend Sarah Iliff-McGill officiating.
Burial will follow at Virden Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children (lovetotherescue.org) or Buffalo Hart Presbyterian Church (7862 Buffalo Hart Road, Williamsville, IL. 62693)

Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
