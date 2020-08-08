1/1
David P. Rogers
David P. Rogers 1950 - 2020
Springfield, IL—David P. Rogers, 70, of Springfield, died at 5:36 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
David was born February 1, 1950, in Springfield, the son of Dorothy Davis Rogers. He married Christine "Chris" Esela on September 25, 1971, in Springfield.
He was preceded in death by his mother; grandmother, Charlotte Goulden; and sister, Sandy Hartman.
David is survived by wife, Chris Rogers of Springfield; daughter, Candice (Matt Pote) Rogers of Pasadena, CA; brother-in-law, Paul Hartman of Springfield; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Due to COVID-19, private family burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Illinois Food Bank, Attn: Cassie Veach, P.O. Box 8228, Springfield, IL 62794-8228.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield, IL.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
