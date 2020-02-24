|
|
David Patrick Fafoglia 1955 - 2020
Springfield, IL—David Patrick Fafoglia, 64, of Springfield, passed away on February 22, 2020.
David was born on November 2, 1955 in Springfield to Angelo and Gloria (Molash) Fafoglia. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Michael.
David is survived by his spouse Phillip Broccardo of Springfield; his sister Dianne (Jerry) Wittkoff of Castle Rock, CO; a niece Erin (Phil) Vuollet; 2 great-nephews, Angelo and Leo; a great-niece Emilia; 3 brothers-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law; aunts and numerous cousins.
David graduated from Glenwood High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Art's degree in Psychology from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1977. He completed his Master's of Social Work at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1985. In 1985, David accepted a position as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with Memorial Medical Center Department of Psychiatry. During his career he attained certifications in the field of Employee Assistance Professional and AODA Counselor CADC. In 1998 he served as MMC Coordinator of the Employee Assistance Program. Prior to his recent retirement, David returned to the Department of Psychiatry. David took pride in his work and enjoyed helping others.
David loved cooking for his friends and family, spending time with his dog "Dexter", collecting coins, and singing.
Services are under the direction of Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield, where visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 10 am at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2477 W. Washington St., Springfield. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , St. John's Lutheran Church, or the Memorial Medical Center Foundation.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020