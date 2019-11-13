|
David Paul Almquist 1946 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—David Paul Almquist, 73, Petersburg, IL died Monday, October 28, 2019.
Born August 11, 1946 in Red Oak IA, to Reynold D. and Gunhild Almquist of Essex, IA, he was a 1965 graduate of Essex High School, and attended Southwestern Community College, Clarinda, IA, before serving two years in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
After returning, he worked at his father's grain elevator and portable milling business in Essex, IA.
He and Mary Bengtson of Council Bluffs, IA were married on May 27, 1978.
After moving to Petersburg, Dave began working for Art's Way, an agricultural products company. He retired in 2014.
Preceded in death by his wife, his parents, a sister, and two brothers-in-law, he will be sorely missed by family and friends, who remain.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial gathering: 10:00 a.m. until noon, Monday, November 18, 2019, Butler Funeral Home, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield, IL. Military honors at 10:00 a.m. followed by shared remembrances. Another service will be held later in Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the Animal Protective League, 1001 N. Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702, or the American Legion Post 0333, PO Box 7, Essex, IA 51638.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019