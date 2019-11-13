The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Almquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Paul Almquist


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Paul Almquist Obituary
David Paul Almquist 1946 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—David Paul Almquist, 73, Petersburg, IL died Monday, October 28, 2019.
Born August 11, 1946 in Red Oak IA, to Reynold D. and Gunhild Almquist of Essex, IA, he was a 1965 graduate of Essex High School, and attended Southwestern Community College, Clarinda, IA, before serving two years in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
After returning, he worked at his father's grain elevator and portable milling business in Essex, IA.
He and Mary Bengtson of Council Bluffs, IA were married on May 27, 1978.
After moving to Petersburg, Dave began working for Art's Way, an agricultural products company. He retired in 2014.
Preceded in death by his wife, his parents, a sister, and two brothers-in-law, he will be sorely missed by family and friends, who remain.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial gathering: 10:00 a.m. until noon, Monday, November 18, 2019, Butler Funeral Home, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield, IL. Military honors at 10:00 a.m. followed by shared remembrances. Another service will be held later in Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the Animal Protective League, 1001 N. Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702, or the American Legion Post 0333, PO Box 7, Essex, IA 51638.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now