David Plummer 1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—David Joseph Plummer, 60, of Springfield, IL passed away unexpectedly on February 15th, 2020 in a motor vehicle accident due to a medical emergency.
David was born on May 23, 1959 to Nathan and Delores Plummer in Springfield, IL. After graduating from Lanphier High School, he traveled to Woodbridge Connecticut where he met his first wife, Cathy Plummer. They shared 2 daughters together, Gloria and Melissa, and remained best friends even after their divorce.
David was an avid Cardinals fan and enjoyed playing basketball, tennis and chess. He loved eating Italian food (especially Cathy's), traveling to places like Michigan, Tennessee and Florida, and spending summers on the beach. But the thing that he enjoyed the most was being a grandfather to Gianna and Maddox who they called "Big Pop".
David is survived by his immediate family his daughters Gloria (Kevin) Monahan, Melissa Plummer (Adam Bunch), granddaughter Gianna Bunch, grandson Maddox Bunch, ex-wife Cathy Plummer and her husband Michael Hundley. His extended family and friends including Connie, Landon Amos, Jeri Amos, a nephew Todd Plummer, close friend Davey, former coworkers Bryon Owens, Dave Rodgers and Aaron Drake. David was also survived by his best friend Michelle Bentley who always held a very special place in his heart.
Due to the unexpected nature of his death, the services will be private and not open to the public. However, if you would like to pay respects please donate in his name to Forever Home Feline Ranch https://www.felineranch.org/ or Refuge Ranch https://refuge-ranch.org/
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020