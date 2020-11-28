1/1
David R. Bumgardner
1944 - 2020
David R. Bumgardner 1944 - 2020
Eureka, MO—Bumgardner, David R., passed away, Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Loving husband of almost 51 years of Paulette Bumgardner (nee Dougherty); beloved father of Amy (the late Chris) Reed and Leslie (Richard) Czeck; dear grandfather of Nate, Callie and Isaac Reed, Lilah and Satine Czeck; son of the late Thomas and Goldia Bumgardner (nee Dodd); brother of Mary Grace (the late Charles), the late Wayne Bumgardner, the late Charles Bumgardner, the late Raymond Bumgardner and Clyde Ralph Bumgardner; brother-in-law of Gladys Bumgardner and Jan Bumgardner; loving uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.
David was a U.S. Navy veteran. He retired from the State of Illinois where he was a computer programmer.
Services: Interment at Mechanicsburg Cemetery in Mechanicsburg, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. a service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home - Eureka. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka
108 North Central Avenue at First Street
Eureka, MO 63025
636.938.3000
