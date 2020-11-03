David R. Hanson 1947 - 2020
Spaulding, IL—David R. Hanson, 73, of Spaulding died at 10:50 am on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield. He was born on March 23, 1947 in Springfield, to Russell and Mary Lou (Cardoni) Hanson. He married Joyce Watson on August 23, 1969.
David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joyce, of Spaulding; one son, Jason R. (Laura) Hanson of Sherman; and four grandchildren, Madisyn Hanson, Carter Hanson, Connor Griffeth, and Heidi Griffeth; and two best friends that were like brothers, Charlie White and Bill Hopkins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dave served in the Army National Guard for 6 Years at Camp Lincoln.
He was the owner/operator of BaHa Communications for over 40 years. During that time he worked with multiple Police & Fire Departments throughout Central Illinois.
Dave loved classic cars, Corvettes and Teslas. In his early years, he was an avid CB'er who went by the handle "Vette".
Memorial Gathering: 9:00-11:00 am, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Sherman, IL.
Memorial Service: 11:00 am, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Sherman, IL with Reverend Raphael Paul DeMoreno officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office Canine Unit, 1 Sheriff's Plaza, Springfield, IL 62701, Attn: Canine Unit Donations.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems