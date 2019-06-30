David W. Walker 1962 - 2019

Springfield, IL—David W. Walker, 56, of Springfield, died at 7:46 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.

David was born on July 6, 1962, in Benton, IL, the son of Sam and Brenda Flatt Walker. He married Debra Hughes on September 29, 1989, in Springfield.

David graduated from Astoria High School in 1981 and attended Spoon River College in Canton. He was employed by the State of Illinois CMS until his retirement in 2017. David was a life member of the TRN Club and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Walker of Springfield; daughter, Taylor Walker of Springfield; parents, Sam Walker of Havana and Brenda Walker of Springfield; sister, Valerie (husband, Bill) Strayer of Springfield; uncle, David L. Walker of The Villages, FL; four nieces, Shelbi Strayer of Springfield, Courtney Terry of Racine, WI, Lillian Barnes of Springfield, and Laura Strayer of MO; and nephew, Will Strayer of Springfield.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

A private family memorial ceremony will be held at Butler Funeral Home- Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to ARDS Foundation, 3330 Dundee Rd., Suite C4, Northbrook, IL 60062.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 1 to July 2, 2019