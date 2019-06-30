The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Resources
More Obituaries for David Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David W. Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David W. Walker Obituary
David W. Walker 1962 - 2019
Springfield, IL—David W. Walker, 56, of Springfield, died at 7:46 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
David was born on July 6, 1962, in Benton, IL, the son of Sam and Brenda Flatt Walker. He married Debra Hughes on September 29, 1989, in Springfield.
David graduated from Astoria High School in 1981 and attended Spoon River College in Canton. He was employed by the State of Illinois CMS until his retirement in 2017. David was a life member of the TRN Club and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Walker of Springfield; daughter, Taylor Walker of Springfield; parents, Sam Walker of Havana and Brenda Walker of Springfield; sister, Valerie (husband, Bill) Strayer of Springfield; uncle, David L. Walker of The Villages, FL; four nieces, Shelbi Strayer of Springfield, Courtney Terry of Racine, WI, Lillian Barnes of Springfield, and Laura Strayer of MO; and nephew, Will Strayer of Springfield.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
A private family memorial ceremony will be held at Butler Funeral Home- Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to ARDS Foundation, 3330 Dundee Rd., Suite C4, Northbrook, IL 60062.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 1 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now