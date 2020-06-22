Dawn (Gibson) Branham 1963 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Dawn (Gibson) Branham born Sept. 6, 1963 in Sparta, IL, went home June 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, parents, grandparents, and several others; is survived by loving family members & friends. She had a heart of gold; could make you laugh in spite of yourself; the sweetest, most generous person; and will be greatly missed. She is now at peace and with God. Celebration of Life info upon request: no1americanwoman@yahoo.com



