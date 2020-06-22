Dawn Gibson Branham
1963 - 2020
Dawn (Gibson) Branham 1963 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dawn (Gibson) Branham born Sept. 6, 1963 in Sparta, IL, went home June 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, parents, grandparents, and several others; is survived by loving family members & friends. She had a heart of gold; could make you laugh in spite of yourself; the sweetest, most generous person; and will be greatly missed. She is now at peace and with God. Celebration of Life info upon request: no1americanwoman@yahoo.com

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 22, 2020
Gorgeous!
June 22, 2020
She was a ray of sunshine in high school always smiling and laughing in the halls of school !
Tracy Houser
Classmate
June 21, 2020
Dawn was . . . well, Dawn, take it or leave it. She loved everyone she knew, and everyone she knew loved her. Dawn lived a wonderful life of happiness and struggles; but even through the struggles she never stopped loving. She was my Sissy and my best friend, and I miss her deeply, but I revel in the knowledge that she is in Heaven with her son, our parents, her best friend Neil, and so many others that she loved. I have a lot of great memories to carry in my heart until I see her again. I prayed with her the night before she went home, and she found peace and the strength to rest. She is greatly loved by so many, and the prayers that were sent to heaven for her were definitely felt. I want to let everyone know that she loved each and every one of you, and she wouldn't want tears of pain, but tears of joy that she is Home and will be watching over all of us. We all love you Dawn, may your joy of life be shared by all of us, and the memories be held close to our hearts. I love you Sissy, Baby Girl - Emily
Emily White (Gibson)
Sister
June 18, 2020
Dawn was the big sister that I never had. I knew I could call on her and she would have been there in a heartbeat. I have many memories of her that I will always hold dear. Love you sis. Tell Neil I said Hi!!
Linda Coady
Family
June 18, 2020
Aunt Dawn was my favorite aunt, probably because our birthdays were in September. I feel like she understood me better than others. She made me feel like who I was going to be was very important. She was able to meet her grand-nieces and spend time with them while they were young girls. I am thankful for the time we had, and will forever cherish those memories, photographs, and videos. They cannot bring her back, however for a moment I can pretend she never left. Rest in peace and look on us from where you are now. You will forever be in our hearts.
Venessa Gietl
Family
June 18, 2020
I met Dawn when I started working at American Home Patient. I very much enjoyed working with Dawn. It was never a dull moment. My thoughts and prayers are with Dawns loved ones.

Susan Billek
Susan Billek
Coworker
