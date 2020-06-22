Dawn was . . . well, Dawn, take it or leave it. She loved everyone she knew, and everyone she knew loved her. Dawn lived a wonderful life of happiness and struggles; but even through the struggles she never stopped loving. She was my Sissy and my best friend, and I miss her deeply, but I revel in the knowledge that she is in Heaven with her son, our parents, her best friend Neil, and so many others that she loved. I have a lot of great memories to carry in my heart until I see her again. I prayed with her the night before she went home, and she found peace and the strength to rest. She is greatly loved by so many, and the prayers that were sent to heaven for her were definitely felt. I want to let everyone know that she loved each and every one of you, and she wouldn't want tears of pain, but tears of joy that she is Home and will be watching over all of us. We all love you Dawn, may your joy of life be shared by all of us, and the memories be held close to our hearts. I love you Sissy, Baby Girl - Emily

Emily White (Gibson)

Sister