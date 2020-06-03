Dayagauri J. Nimavat
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dayagauri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dayagauri J. Nimavat
Springfield, IL - Dayagauri J. Nimavat, 76, of Springfield, passed away at 2:17 am Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home 217-544-5424 www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
2175445424
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved