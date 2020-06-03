Dayagauri J. Nimavat
Springfield, IL - Dayagauri J. Nimavat, 76, of Springfield, passed away at 2:17 am Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home 217-544-5424 www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.