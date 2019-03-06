Dayle A. Clements 1949 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Dayle Ann Clements, 70, of Springfield, died at 10:47 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis at St. John's Hospital.

Dayle was born on January 10, 1949, in Montgomery, AL, the daughter of Colonel Hugh Edwin and Marjory Grout Lashlee. She married Harold "Mickey" M. Clements, Jr. on June 6, 1970; he preceded her in death in 1989.

Dayle earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Arizona—Tuscon. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 40 years at Memorial Medical Center in the mother and baby unit. She was a member of Sr. Mary Kieran's Circle of the St. Joseph's Home Coterie. Dayle loved traveling, going to movies, the arts, music, reading, and playing with her kitties. She was passionate about keeping up with the latest news and politics.

Dayle was also preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Stuart Lashlee.

She is survived by her daughters, Marjory (Erick) Clements Rudiak of St. Louis, MO and Audrey Dayle (Clayton) Bellot of Springfield; grandchildren, Chloe and Emma Bellot of Springfield and Luke, Elspeth, and Oliver Rudiak of St. Louis, MO; brother, Stephen Lashlee of Las Vegas, NV; and niece, Stephanie Lashlee.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.

The family will host a memorial open house from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1434 North 6th Street, Springfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Civil Liberties Union, 150 North Michigan Ave. #600, Chicago, IL 60601 or Planned Parenthood, 601 Bruns Lane, Springfield, IL 62702.

The family of Dayle Ann Clements is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019