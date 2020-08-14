De'Arius Equan Jones 1988 - 2020Springfield, IL—De'Arius Equan Jones 32, departed this life on August 8, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born May 14, 1988 in Springfield, IL the son of Gloria Wallace and Robert Charles Jones Sr.Viewing Services Monday August 17, 2020, 10:00am-12:00pm Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Interment is at Oak Ridge Cemetery.CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE