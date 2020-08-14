1/1
De'Arius Equan Jones
1988 - 2020
Springfield, IL—De'Arius Equan Jones 32, departed this life on August 8, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born May 14, 1988 in Springfield, IL the son of Gloria Wallace and Robert Charles Jones Sr.
Viewing Services Monday August 17, 2020, 10:00am-12:00pm Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Interment is at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 13, 2020
barbara frank ruth watts
Family
August 11, 2020
Sending my prayers to my extended Wallace family. I love y’all
Michelle Hudson
August 11, 2020
Gary and I want to send our deepest sympathy and love to all who loved De'Arius. May he rest in peace.
BARB FLECK
Acquaintance
