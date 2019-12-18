Home

Dean E. Galli


1933 - 2019
Dean E. Galli Obituary
Dean E. Galli 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Dean E. Galli, 86, of Springfield, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, at 7:24 pm, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. He was born March 31, 1933 in Taylorville, IL to Ernest and Anna (Podeschi) Galli. He married Barbara Margaron on February 4, 1956.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; one daughter, Elaine (Sean) Galli Brown of Springfield; one brother, Phillip Galli of Springfield and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Diane Galli and one brother, John Galli.
Dean was a US Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War, where he received the National Defense Service Medal.
Dean was a meat cutter, working for various grocery stores. He then was the owner/operator of Clean Master carpet cleaning business until his retirement. Dean served as a Precinct Committeeman for many years.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church; attended Cathedral Boys High School and Springfield Junior College. He enjoyed playing baseball. He was an avid Cubs Fan; loved sports, hunting, fishing and spending time with family, who will greatly miss him. He was a good husband and father.
Visitation: 9:30 – 11:00 am, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church with Reverend Jeff Grant officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
