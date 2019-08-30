|
Dean Wesley Rosenberg 1930 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Dean Wesley Rosenberg passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Regency Care.
He was born in Belleville on March 20, 1930, to Henry and Evelyn (Miller) Rosenberg. He married Margaret K. Weimer of Beardstown on December 17, 1954, and had a daughter, Mardeane "Dede." He later married Wilmoth "Willie" Marie Belt on October 14, 1972, in Springfield.
He graduated from Springfield High School in 1947 and attended Brown's Business College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserve and retired from Central Illinois Public Service Company (now Ameren) after a long-dedicated career in the Treasury Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Dr. Dale H. Rosenberg of Belleville, and wife, Wilmoth. He is survived by his daughter, Mardeane "Dede" Short (husband, Thomas) of Springfield; grandson, Chase Short (wife, Emma and daughter, Lula) of Chatham; nieces, nephews and cousins.
As a young musician, Dean played trumpet in local Big Bands that included the Charlie Rogers Orchestra, Paul Termine Band, Lou Hahn Band, John Gorsek Band and Bobby K Band.
Dean was devoted to his family; he loved the company of family and friends and sharing stories. He and Wilmoth enjoyed gardening, garage sales, collecting antiques, listening to live music and were St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Illini basketball fans. Their vacation travels included France, Costa Rica and Las Vegas. In his final years, he enjoyed his home at Regency Care and listening to the Solid Gold Oldies.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, with Pastor Greg Busboom officiating. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The Animal Protective League of Springfield, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702 or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019