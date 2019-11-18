|
|
Deborah A. "Debbie" Wilbern 1952 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—Deborah A. "Debbie" Wilbern, 66, of Petersburg, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at her home. She was born on December 7, 1952 in Rushville, Illinois to Samuel and Elizabeth Black Gain. Debbie married Robert Wilbern on August 18, 1973 in Bushnell, Illinois.
Debbie is survived by her husband "Dr." Bob Wilbern of Petersburg, four children: Rob (Courtney) Wilbern of Springfield, Mike (Kristen) Wilbern of Chatham, Brian Wilbern of Springfield and Christina Wilbern of Chicago, four grandchildren: Ashton Wilbern, Kadi Wilbern, Jaden Snodgrass and Avery Wilbern, two brothers: Gary Gain and Bill Gain, one sister-in-law Sandy Gain and Brian's beloved Golden Doodle Benz who was her buddy.
Debbie met her future husband Bob while attending Southern Illinois University Carbondale when he asked to "borrow a pencil" during class. She worked for Horace Mann for 43 years retiring as an IT Manager. Debbie loved to cook and bake, and was well known for her cupcakes and sugar cookies. Her love for international travel resulted in Debbie visiting over 15 countries. Debbie played the organ for over 40 years and often referred to herself as the unofficial president of the Barry Manilow Fan Club. She also loved listening to Michael Bublé.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00am on Saturday November 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1345 North Sixth Street in Springfield. The family is hosting a memorial gathering from 12:00pm until 3:30pm Saturday at Erin's Pavilion, 4965 South Second Street, Springfield. Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019