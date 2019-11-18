Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
(217) 544-5424
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1345 North Sixth Street
Springfield, IL
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Erin's Pavilion
4965 South Second Street
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Wilbern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah A. "Debbie" Wilbern


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah A. "Debbie" Wilbern Obituary
Deborah A. "Debbie" Wilbern 1952 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—Deborah A. "Debbie" Wilbern, 66, of Petersburg, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at her home. She was born on December 7, 1952 in Rushville, Illinois to Samuel and Elizabeth Black Gain. Debbie married Robert Wilbern on August 18, 1973 in Bushnell, Illinois.

Debbie is survived by her husband "Dr." Bob Wilbern of Petersburg, four children: Rob (Courtney) Wilbern of Springfield, Mike (Kristen) Wilbern of Chatham, Brian Wilbern of Springfield and Christina Wilbern of Chicago, four grandchildren: Ashton Wilbern, Kadi Wilbern, Jaden Snodgrass and Avery Wilbern, two brothers: Gary Gain and Bill Gain, one sister-in-law Sandy Gain and Brian's beloved Golden Doodle Benz who was her buddy.

Debbie met her future husband Bob while attending Southern Illinois University Carbondale when he asked to "borrow a pencil" during class. She worked for Horace Mann for 43 years retiring as an IT Manager. Debbie loved to cook and bake, and was well known for her cupcakes and sugar cookies. Her love for international travel resulted in Debbie visiting over 15 countries. Debbie played the organ for over 40 years and often referred to herself as the unofficial president of the Barry Manilow Fan Club. She also loved listening to Michael Bublé.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00am on Saturday November 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1345 North Sixth Street in Springfield. The family is hosting a memorial gathering from 12:00pm until 3:30pm Saturday at Erin's Pavilion, 4965 South Second Street, Springfield. Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -