Dee Spring 1944 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Dee Spring, 75, of Springfield, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.

Dee was born on January 9, 1944, in Pekin, IL, the daughter of Rival H. and Anna M. Olson Jones. She married Jack Spring on July 9, 1984, in Springfield; he preceded her in death on January 3, 2004.

Dee graduated from Green Valley High School in 1962 and was employed with BJ Grand Salon for 13 years as a massage therapist. She enjoyed knitting, crafts, quilting, making jewelry, playing card games, and traveling, especially to Europe.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Dee is survived by her daughter, Teresa (husband, Chuck) Ranson of Greenview; son, Michael (wife, Kimberly) Biggs of Chatham; grandchildren, Alec Biggs, and Hunter and Hayden Ranson; sisters, Retha Kline of IL and Hazel (husband, Al) Dion of AZ; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Ceremony: 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield with Rev. Joseph Ring officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702 or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019