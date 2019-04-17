|
|
Delbert A. Leigh 1934 - 2019
Nokomis, IL—Delbert A. Leigh 84 of Nokomis, Illinois passed away April 15, 2019, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.
Delbert the son of Earl Leigh and Mary Hill Leigh was born August 15, 1934 in Ramsey, IL. He married Beverly Lehnen October 23, 2005. She survives; as do children, David (Jeanne) Leigh of Vandalia, Timothy (Karen) Leigh of Centralia, Susan (Keith) Branson of Centralia; stepchildren, Kirk (Kristy) Morris of Nashville TN, Renee Hewitt of Vandalia; grandchildren, Jennifer Carter, Jason Leigh, Jamie Alexander, Aaron & Lindsey Branson, Michael Leigh, Christy Wilson; many great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; brother, William (Janice) Leigh of Decatur; sisters, Mary Hahn and June (Roger)) DeWerff of Nokomis. He was preceded in death by a grandchild, David Jr.; his parents; and siblings, Stella McLean, Robert, Carl, Ralph and Gene Leigh.
Del was a member of the First Baptist Church of Nokomis and retired from Caterpillar in Decatur.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18 in the First Baptist Church of Nokomis with visitation Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m in Stiehl-Dawson Funeral Home Nokomis with interment in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019