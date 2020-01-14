Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Delfrieda Owens
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Delfrieda Owens


1947 - 2020
Delfrieda Owens Obituary
Springfield, IL—Delfrieda "Delly" Owens, 72, of Springfield died Tuesday, January 7th, at Memorial Medical Hospital.
She was born September 18, 1947, in Springfield, IL St. John's Hospital, the daughter of O'dell and Alfrieda Owens of Springfield, Illinois.
Survivors: one daughter, Janel L. Owens of Chicago, IL, two sisters, Lynn Malone of Springfield, IL and Judy Owens of Bloomington, IL, one brother Edward "Eddie Eyes" Owens of Decatur, IL.
Funeral Services: Friday, January 17, 2020 at Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Pastor Fred Nettles officiating.
Visitation: 10am-11am. Service: 11am-12pm.
Interment will be private.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
