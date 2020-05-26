Home

Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home - Springfield
437 South Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
217-525-1500
Della Piland
Della Faye Piland


1936 - 2020
Della Faye Piland Obituary
Springfield, IL—Della Faye Piland, 83, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Sunrise Skilled Nursing in Virden.
She was born September 11, 1936 to Charles Glenn and Melba (Rotes) Yates. She married Harold "Bill" Piland on December 19, 1954. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn Yates and Melba Carter; son, James Piland; and brother, Grady Yates.
Faye was formerly employed by Sears Roebuck & Co. and DTC Environmental Laboratories. She was a member of Pasfield Southern Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Greg (Jan) Piland and Kelly Jo (Jack) Sutphin; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Kaye (Gary) Beavers; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020
