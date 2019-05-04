|
|
Della Lee Logan 1931 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Della Lee Logan, 88, of Springfield, formerly of Elkhart, died at 3:37 pm, Monday, April 29, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born on March 2, 1931 in Niantic, IL to Leo and Bessie (Barnes) Stayton. She married Darwin Lee Logan on December 24, 1955 and he preceded her in death on December 23, 1993.
She is survived by one daughter, Rita (Michael) Crifasi of Springfield; three sons, Richard Logan of Decatur, Chuck (Kim) Logan of Joplin, MO and Bruce Logan of Georgia; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and one sister, Mary "Jody" (Roger "Curly") Dennison of Elkhart, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one son, Grant "Sonny" Logan and three infant sisters.
Della loved dogs, gardening, crafting and nature, but nothing more than her family, friends and Lord.
Memorial Gathering: 2 – 4 pm, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Memorial Service: 4:00 pm, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor David Harmon officiating. Burial will be at Elkhart Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to APL or Lewis Memorial Christian Village Activity Fund.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 5 to May 7, 2019