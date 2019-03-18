|
Delores A. "Dee" Cook Anthony 1944 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Delores "Dee" Ann Anthony, 75, of Springfield, died at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at her home.
Dee was born on January 27, 1944, in Springfield, the daughter of Earl Alfred and Goldie Grace (Phillips) Cook.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary Clemons.
She is survived by her sons, David Clemons, Kenny Snodgrass, and Kevin Courtney; daughters, Consuella (James) Andruskevitch and Christina (Brent) Miller; grandchildren, Nicci Clemons, Chelsea Sidener, Cheyenne Snodgrass, Sydney and Cassidy Constant, Christina Courtney, and Blake Miller; two great-grandsons, Larry McMasters III and Rayse Clemons; and siblings; John (Peggy) Cook, Steve (Pat) Cook, Fred (Donna) Cook, and Danny (Paula) Cook.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Graveside Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Rev. Clinton Honkomp, OP officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Society of America, Central Illinois, 5220 S. 6th Street, Springfield, IL 62703 or Sojourn Shelter & Service, 1800 Westchester Blvd, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family of Delores "Dee" Ann Anthony is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019