Mott & Henning Funeral Home
206 N Main
Athens, IL 62613
(217) 636-8212
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mott & Henning Funeral Home
206 N Main
Athens, IL 62613
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Joel Hall Cemetery
Athens, IL
1932 - 2019
Delores Daniels Obituary
Delores Daniels 1932 - 2019
Cantrall , IL—Delores J. Daniels, age 87, of Cantrall, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Delores was born on March 18, 1932 in Kittanning, PA the daughter of John and Opal Davis – Copeland.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest Daniels.
Delores is survived by one son, David (Connie) Daniels of Springfield; one daughter, Lisa (Chris) Tomlin of Cantrall; one grandson, Jeremy Burris of Springfield; two granddaughters, Elise (Scott) Wilkinson of Springfield and Emily (fiancé Royce Conover) Tomlin of Athens; and one great-grandson, Tyren Burris of Springfield.
She worked as a secretary for the Secretary of State from 1953-1969. After working for the Secretary of State, she worked with her husband on the family farm. Delores enjoyed cooking and spending time with her dog, Happy.
Visitation for Delores will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens, IL.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Joel Hall Cemetery in Athens, IL.
Memorials can be made to "."
Pastor Rick Mulkins will be officiating.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Daniels family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 11 to July 12, 2019
