Deloris "Dee Dee" Corbier 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Deloris "Dee Dee" Corbier of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Saturday afternoon, June 22, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. She was born January 18, 1929 in Springfield, to Charles W. and Blanche (Smith) Nation. She married John Robert Corbier and he preceded her in death in 1988.
She was also preceded in death by her sister Bonnie Walsh, her brother Charles "Chuck" Nation, her aunt Geraldine Smith, and her niece Starlynn Stevens.
She is survived by her nephew Steve Nation (wife Jan), great niece Ashley Nation of Los Angeles, CA, great niece Lindsay Nation and sister-in-law Sharon Nation all of Springfield; great nephew John Stevens and great niece Dakota Stevens of Marietta, Georgia. In addition Dee Dee is survived by close family friends, Rita Borg-Simmons of Saint Charles, Missouri and Heather Jordan-Hunt of Marietta, Georgia. In addition Dee Dee leaves behind many beloved friends and staff at The Villas of Hollybrook in Chatham, IL.
Dee Dee worked most recently as an executive secretary for the Coca Cola Company in Atlanta, Georgia. She is a retiree of the US Government working for both the department of Justice and the US Department of Agriculture in multiple locations throughout her career.
Private family services are being held.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 24 to June 25, 2019