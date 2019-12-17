Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
More Obituaries for Delorse Drone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delorse C. Drone


1938 - 2019
Delorse C. Drone 1938 - 2019
Tallula, IL—Delorse Cecelia Drone, of Tallula, died at 9:10 pm, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on December 31, 1938, in Shawneetown, IL, to Walter Bryan and Veronica Amelia (Deitz) Smith. She married Dennis Wilfred Drone on December 27, 1958 and he survives.
Also surviving are six children, Catherine Schuyler of Fancy Prairie, IL, Denise (Steve) Peters of Farmington, IL, Steve (Karen) Drone of Jamestown, TN, Kelly Drone of Springfield, IL, Michael Drone of Cantrall, IL, and Leigh Anne Cheek of Jacksonville, IL; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Willett of Smithton, IL, and Virginia Quinn of Sturgis, KY; two brothers, George (Thelma) Smith of Arizona and Harold Smith of Shawneetown, IL; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Delorse is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Walter, Andrew and William Smith.
Delorse belonged to St. Peters Church in Petersburg, IL. She was a homemaker and previously had worked for the Department of Transportation, Department of Corrections, and she retired from the State of Illinois. She loved to travel; some of her favorite places to visit were Ireland, Europe, Australia, and especially Hawaii. She also enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. She will be remembered most for being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Memorial Gathering: 10 am – 12 pm, Saturday, December, 21, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Memorial Service: 12 pm, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
