Bunker Hill, IL - Delphia M. Vaughn, 98, passed on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Riverside Nursing & Rehab in Alton, Illinois. Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME
108 W HENRY ST
STAUNTON, IL 62088
(618) 635-2442
