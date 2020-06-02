Delphia M. Vaughn
Bunker Hill, IL - Delphia M. Vaughn, 98, passed on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Riverside Nursing & Rehab in Alton, Illinois. Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.