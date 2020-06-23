Demyhia Tayla Bates 2014 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Demyhia Tayla Bates 5, departed this life on Monday June 15, 2020 at St. Louis Children Hospital. She was born November 27, 2014 in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of Vernesha V.V. Bates and De'Maris D. Claudin Sr.
Viewing Services Friday June 26, 2020; 2:00pm-4:00pm at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment is Private.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only ten people or less at a time.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.