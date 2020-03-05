|
|
Denis J. Beal 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Denis J. Beal, 63, of Springfield, died at 11:28 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Denis was born on August 3, 1956 in Springfield, IL, the son of William B. and Therese J. (Fuhrmann) Beal. He married Susan Elizabeth Casson on September 10, 1977 in Springfield.
Denis had at strong work ethic, which he acquired from his father at an early age, working on cars with his Dad and brothers. He worked at Ratliff Shell Gas Station through high school. Denis was currently employed as an accountant/enrolled agent with the IRS at Federated Funeral Directors for 42 years. He attended The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Denis was extremely proud of Drew and considered him to be his "Best Buddy." Some of his most treasured memories were taking Thursdays off to ride dirt bikes with Drew at South Fork Dirt Riders in Kincaid, working on cars, and restoring motorcycles. He enjoyed watching Drew play hockey and traveling with our hockey families on weekends for many years and spending many hours at the Nelson Center – our "home away from home!" Sneaking in to watch Drew play on the men's senior league on Sunday nights was an added bonus. He was very proud of the man Drew has become.
Denis was always there to help others. He loved his brothers and sisters dearly and was happiest spending time with them wherever they could have fun. His nieces and nephews were a joy to him, and he loved teasing and playing with them at family gatherings and FaceTiming with the little ones far away. Denis was truly a Family Man and considered his "outlaw" brothers and sisters his own and felt blessed to have each one of them, as well. Denis was always a good sport and helped with Sue's baking therapy! He also loved hanging out with the neighbor kids, both on St. Mary's and St. Francis Drive, reminiscing about all the great memories and pranks that were pulled.
In recent years, as an adoptive Grandpa, Denis enjoyed most Wednesday nights and many weekends with his Rory girl having tea parties and walking to the "Kindergarten" to play. He was looking forward to getting to know her new baby sister.
Denis was a selfless, loyal, generous and funny man. He was also a "numbers" guy, so when he left us on February 29, 2020, he probably thought people would only have to remember his passing once every 4 years. After all, he only wanted people to think he had the "flu" as to not "inconvenience anyone!" He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Denis was preceded in death by his parents, Therese and Bernie; brother, Brian J. Beal; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gloria and Jack Casson; brother-in-law, Jack Casson Jr.; and niece, Stacey Evoy Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Beal; son, Andrew Casson Beal of Springfield; siblings, Diane (husband, Mike) Plohr and Bruce J. (wife, Michelle) of Springfield and Bridgit (husband, Mike) Lehman of New Berlin; sister-in-law, Sylvia Beal; and 19 nieces, 25 nephews, 14 great-nieces, 14 great-nephews and 4 little ones on the way – 3 nieces and a surprise!
Also surviving are his "outlaw" siblings, Barb Fiedler, Denise Casson, Tom & Lori Casson, Bob & Teri Casson, Janeen & Joe McCarthy, Patty & Steve Evoy, Jim Casson, Bill & Lisa Casson, and Chris & Christina Casson.
Denis was blessed with amazing Angel Nurses and Caregivers at Memorial Medical Center Cardiac ICU and 6th floor.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 524 E. Lawrence Ave., Springfield, with Very Rev. Christopher A. House, celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Westen Decker Babcock's Leukemia Fund, c/o Bank of Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020