|
|
Dennis G. Russell 1953 - 2019
Springfield, IL— Dennis G. Russell, 65, of Springfield died at 10:38 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born June 28, 1953 in Springfield to George and Beverly (Irwin) Russell.
Survivors include three sons, Patrick (Gina) Russell, Scott (Jennifer) Russell, and Chris (Robert Weitzel) Russell all of Springfield; one step-son, Steve (Marcie) Adams of Fairview Heights; five grandchildren, Madisyn Hanson, Sydni Russell, Carter Hanson, Logan Russell, and Lawson Russell; one sister, Tracey (Jeff) Berry of Springfield; and four nieces, Evelyn Blackburn, PJ Budd, Lisa Blackburn, and Keri Blackburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Rhonda Russell.
Dennis was a lifelong Springfield resident. He worked for the State of Illinois in data information, before retiring after 30 plus years of service. He was also a former member of the Land of Lincoln Barbershop chorus.
Memorial Gathering: 10-11 am, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Memorial Service: 11 am, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home- Springfield with Reverend Dr. Thomas Radtke officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to PFLAG or .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019