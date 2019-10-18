|
Dennis Keith Matthews 1935 - 2019
Nokomis, IL—Dennis Keith Matthews, 84, of Nokomis passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2 a.m. at the Illinois Presbyterian Home, Springfield, Illinois.
Dennis was born in the middle of the Great Depression (1/13/1935) in rural Fillmore, IL to Lonnie I. and Opal R. (Funderburk) Matthews, who preceded him in death. In the 1940s Dennis experience childhood during WWII, attended rural one room schoolhouses and gained a brother Darwin.
The 1950s Dennis worked for variety of neighboring farmers along with his dad on the family farm. Then Dennis took a job at Allis Chalmers in Springfield which changed his life for forever by meeting his future bride, Joyce A. (Volk) Matthews. They were married 12/1/1957 at the Springfield 5th Presbyterian Church. Dennis and Joyce made rural Nokomis their home for 61 years.
During the 60s Dennis continued working at Allis Chalmers and farming. His family grew with the arrival of two children, Daniel Keith and Dorothy Kay. Farming became full time for Dennis in the early 1970s with adding a swine operation. Even with a young family and a farm business to run Dennis made time to be active in the community. Dennis was active in 4-H as a leader with Joyce, elected to Nokomis School Board, Nokomis School Booster Club, local grain elevator board, Nokomis Lions Club, Masons, Shriners, MJM Rural Electric board, Meals on Wheels and elected to Nokomis Township as Supervisor.
The school year of 1977-78 the Matthews family was honored to host foreign exchange student, Nicholas Eshelby, from England. The 1980s saw his two children become adults with son Daniel continuing the farming with Dennis and Joyce until their retirement years. Blessed with grandchildren of Jessica (Adam) Avera, Wesley (Jenna) Matthews, Donald Padgett and Keith Padgett along with great grandchildren Sophie Stombaugh, Karter Kirkendoll and Maddox Matthews.
Dennis is survived by his wife Joyce, brother Darwin D. (Brenda J.) Matthews, children Daniel K. (Sydney Risser) and Dorothy K. (John) Padgett, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many special friends who are like family.
Dennis will be remembered for his strong statue of a man but was a giving human being. Dennis was funny, mischievous and hardworking and expected everyone who work with him to have a dedicated work ethic. Most of all he loved his family and friends.
Memorials may be given to the Illinois Presbyterian Home of Springfield, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019