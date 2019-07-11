|
Pastor Dennis L. Hamilton, Sr. 1943 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Pastor Dennis L. Hamilton, Sr., 75, was born September 1, 1943 and God took him home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
He married Marilyn Hughes on July 17, 1966. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman H. and Mildred (Tribble) Hamilton and grandparents, Freddie and Ethel Tribble.
Pastor Denny was the pastor of First Baptist Church in Edinburg. He was a well-known painter in the Springfield area for over 50 years. He was a member of a CB radio club, Little League baseball coach, Riverton girls softball coach and Boy Scout Master for Troop #1, Order of the Flaming Arrow. He was an avid racing fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing with his grandkids, archery and roller skating.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Andrew (Christina), Dennis Jr. (Tina), Casey (Amy), Thomas (Rebecca) and Richelle Hamilton; 26 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; dog, Lucy; sister, Patricia (Fred) Jackson; brother, James Hamilton; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, with Pastor Thomas W. Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: First Baptist Church-Edinburg.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 12 to July 13, 2019