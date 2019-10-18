|
|
Dennis Lee Cartwright 1948 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Dennis Lee Cartwright, 70, of Springfield, died at 7:40 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Dennis was born November 23, 1948 in Springfield, the son of Elmer and Frances "Fritzi" Stankavich Cartwright.
Dennis was a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War where he earned a Bronze Star. He retired from the State of Illinois Department of Health and Human Services in 2008. He volunteered after his retirement with Meals on Wheels. Dennis enjoyed listening to music, reading, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, watching college basketball, and visiting different restaurants.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Cartwright.
He is survived by his sons, Daniel (Amanda) Cartwright of Springfield and Peter (Kara) Cartwright of Springfield; six grandchildren; mother, Frances "Fritzi" Cartwright of Springfield; and several cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, with Celebrant Judy Woerner. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County, 224 Twin Oaks Drive, Rochester, IL 62563.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019