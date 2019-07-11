Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Dennis M. Dorr


1961 - 2019
Dennis M. Dorr Obituary
Dennis M. Dorr 1961 - 2019
New Berlin, IL—Dennis M. Dorr, 58 of New Berlin died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born June 12, 1961.
Visitation: 3-6 pm, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Monday, July 15, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church with Reverend Jeff Grant officiating.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Please see Staabfuneralhomes.com for complete obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 12 to July 13, 2019
