Dennis M. Dorr 1961 - 2019
New Berlin, IL—Dennis M. Dorr, 58 of New Berlin died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born June 12, 1961.
Visitation: 3-6 pm, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Monday, July 15, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church with Reverend Jeff Grant officiating.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Please see Staabfuneralhomes.com for complete obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 12 to July 13, 2019