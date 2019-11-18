The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
West Side Christian Church
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Minick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Minick


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Minick Obituary
Dennis Minick 1956 - 2019
Atlanta, IL—Dennis Minick, 63, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on November 17, 2019.
Dennis was born on July 3, 1956 in Lincoln, IL; son of Robert and Theresa Jane (Downey) Minick. He married Carmen Bogart on November 27, 1998 at West Side Christian Church in Springfield, IL. She survives him.
Also surviving Dennis is his mother; two daughters: Emily (Curtis) Clampet of Lincoln, IL and Sarah (Tyler) Miller of Sierra Leone, West Africa; five grandsons: Hawken and Barrett Clampet and Connor, Finnigan, and Sullivan Miller; his siblings: Linda Wilson, Karen Lovelace, Mike Minick, Debra Ebelherr, and John Minick. He was preceded in death by his father.
Dennis was a member of West Side Christian Church in Springfield and was the Business Manager at Operating Engineers Local 965. He proudly served in the United States Air Force.
A memorial gathering for Dennis will take place from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, November 22, 2019 at West Side Christian Church in Springfield, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Dennis' name to Hopeorphanhome.org
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
Download Now