|
|
Dennis P. Adams, Sr. 1962 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Dennis P. Adams, Sr., 57, of Springfield, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. He was born February 9, 1962, in Springfield, to Grant and Katherine Gust Adams. He married Peggy Stevens Adams on August 18, 1984 and she survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Katherine; two sons, Dennis (Laura) Adams, Jr. of Hartsburg and Jeremy (Misty) Adams of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Devan, Bryson, Abbi, Rianna, Andrew, Lillian, Jasmyn, and Kassidy; two great-grandchildren, Carson and Rykker; three sisters, Theresa Sitton of Springfield, Marian (Eric) Darnell of Pleasant Plains and Laura (Brent) Dawson of Jacksonville; two brothers, Andrew (Rita) and Mark (Mary) Adams, both of Springfield; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dennis is preceded in death by his father, Grant.
Dennis was a resident of Springfield all of his life. He worked for Compi Distributors as a truck driver. He loved watching the Pittsburg Steelers and hunting with his boys.
Visitation: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Monday, November 18, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home –1109 S. Fifth St. Springfield, IL.
Funeral Service: 1:00 pm, Monday, November 18, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL with Reverend Raphael Paul DeMoreno officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to in IL.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at: StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019