Dennis R. Beadles 1943 - 2020
Jacksonville, IL—Dennis R. Beadles, 76, of Jacksonville, IL passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Jacksonville.
He was born October 1, 1943 in Jacksonville, the son of late Raymond E. and Catherine Maxine Stout Beadles.
He is survived by his sister, Terri Smith (husband, Clark) of Jacksonville and four cousins, Jean Shaw, Cindy Thomas, Patty Febus, and Patricia Connour. He was preceded in death by a cousin, Chris DuRocher.
Dennis was a 1962 graduate of Illinois School for the Visually Impaired. He was employed in the dietary department at Jacksonville Developmental Center for 44 years, retiring on August 1, 2009. He was a member of the Church of Our Saviour.
Dennis loved spending time with his sister, brother-in-law, and cousins. He thoroughly enjoyed his long- standing relationship with members of the Jacksonville Fire and Police Departments. His passions were country music, chocolate cream pie, and checking in with his friends.
Funeral services will be held 12 noon, Monday at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial in Calvary Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family will greet friends during a walk-through visitation from 11:00 am Monday until the time of services. Memorial gifts are suggested to PAWS Animal Shelter or Jacksonville Skilled Nursing & Rehab Activity Fund. Casual attire is requested. Due to pandemic requirements, masks, social distancing, and a limit of 50 people will be allowed at a time within the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com
