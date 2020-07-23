Dennis R. Shackelford 1958 - 2020Rochester, IL—Dennis R. Shackelford, 61, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Dennis was born November 4, 1958 in Lafayette, IN, the son of George (the toughest man in Rochester) and Betty Jo Shackelford. Dennis married Judy Langfelder on March 4, 1984. Together they raised four children and welcomed three grandchildren (who knew him as Pappy and Champ) and three granddogs into their large, happy, extended family. Each day of their marriage was filled with laughter and deep devotion to each other, their children, grandchildren, family, and friends.Dennis attended Rochester High School, Springfield College in Illinois, and received his undergraduate and graduate degree from SIU-E. Dennis owned Judy's Hallmark shops in the Springfield area. He was the youngest ever Hallmark franchisee at the time he opened the stores, serving the community for over 30 years. After retiring, Dennis entered into banking, working for Williamsville State Bank and Trust, where he also served on the Board of Directors.He remained invested in building up small businesses in his community as an active member of the Taylorville, Decatur, and Greater Springfield Chambers of Commerce. He served on the Board of Trustees for Lincoln Land Community College for six years, and was chair for two of those years. He was a trustee of the Rochester Township Board. Over the span of his career, Dennis received numerous awards and developed countless friendships with coworkers and customers. He was a mentor to many and was admired for staying true to his beliefs and principles. He connected to many people through his easy way and quick wit. Dennis lived a joy-filled life, and freely poured his heart into his community. He was endlessly generous, and quietly provided for and championed the well-being of so many of those in his circle of family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Ossie and Midge Langfelder. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy; children Andrew of Springfield, Lindsey (Lance) Miller of Springfield, Amy (Tommy) Nika of Bloomington, and Emily of Rochester; grandchildren Griffin and Nora Miller, and Regan Nika; sisters, Sue Ann Kruger of Longsdale, MN, Jeanne (Rick) Eilering of Rochester, and Linda (Chuck) Lee of Springfield; his beloved Langfelder sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.A public visitation will be held from 8am-11am on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Rochester Christian Church. The public visitation will be followed by a service that will take place at 11am for family members and close friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Illinois Capital Regiion, 928 S. Spring Street, Springfield, IL 62704, or The Outlet, 2525 South 12th Street, Springfield, IL 62703.Due to Covid-19, masks are required and social distancing must be observed.