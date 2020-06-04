Devon Mikuleza 2001 - 2020Rochester, IL—Devon William Mikuleza, 18, of Rochester, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Rochester.Devon was born on November 18, 2001, the son of John and Lisa (Lantz) MikulezaHe enjoyed fishing, welding, working on small engines, helping his neighbors, camping, and many other thingsHe is preceded in death by his grandfather, Douglas Lantz, Granny Kitson; cousins. Faith Eddings and Cyrus Helmkamp and great grandparents Joe Staley and Edith Klutts.He is survived by his parents, John and Lisa; sisters, Christa (Brian) Romanotto, Kayley and Charleigh Mikuleza; brothers Dalton Loyd and Ian Mikuleza; grandparents Charles Mikuleza, Wilma (Jim) Reynolds and Sandra Copp, several aunts, uncles, cousins and his dog, Roscoe and turtle, Bertha.Public Visitation will be on Sunday, June 7, from 1-3PM at Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 East Main Street in Rochester. The funeral home will be observing CDC and IDFPR guidelines; all attendees are required to wear face-coverings upon entering the building. Only 10 guests allowed to see the family at a time. A private family funeral service will be held on Monday with Reverend Nick Sutton officiating. Friends are welcome to meet at Rochester Cemetery at 11:00AM for the Committal Service .In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at any Town & Country Bank location to the Devon Mikuleza Memorial Scholarship Fund.