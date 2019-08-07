|
|
Dexter A. Young 1959 - 2019
Springfield, IL—A memorial service for Dexter A. Young of Springfield, IL will be held at Union Baptist Church (Old Sanctuary), 1405 E. Monroe St, Springfield, IL 62703 on Saturday, August 10th at 11:00 am.
Dexter was born in Kingston, Jamaica on November 15, 1959. He passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Dexter's loving memory to the Boys and Girls Club, Springfield IL.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ruby Funeral Services.
Interment will be private.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019